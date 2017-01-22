80 Yorkies rescued from hoarder home in North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities were at the scene of a North County home on Friday to assist in rescuing about 80 Yorkie-type dogs being kept in unsanitary conditions, the San Diego Humane Society reported.

The Special Response Team for the San Diego Humane Society deployed immediately to the location, which was not immediately disclosed, to asses the situation, triage animals at the home and work to remove them from what officers on site described as "deplorable conditions.''

The dogs were being sent to the society's San Diego campus where the organization's professional veterinary medical team will examine the dogs for issues associated with animals living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions.

"We always dread seeing a situation like this,'' said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "It's tragic for the animals and often for the people involved.

"But when this happens, our first response is always for the animals. In this case nearly 80 of them. We want to get them away from a dangerous situation as quickly and compassionately as possible, both for the animals and the people involved.''

The owners of the dogs are an elderly couple who reached out to the organization for help, said Stephen MacKinnon, chief of humane law enforcement for San Diego Humane Society.

"We see this type of situation all too often when well-intentioned people get in over their heads,'' MacKinnon said.

In the coming days, the dogs will receive medical treatment, vaccinations and behavior assessments, with the hope of placing them for adoption as quickly as possible, the society reported.

