Navy serviceman hit by truck, killed on Oceanside highway

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 43-year-old U.S. Navy man was hit by a truck and killed along an Oceanside highway, after apparently getting out of his vehicle while parked on the shoulder, according to police.

Officers responded Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of state Route 76 at Douglas Drive, where they found the man, unresponsive and collapsed on the highway, according to Sgt. Lonny Harper. They immediately began CPR and called paramedics, who took the victim to Tri City Medical Center, where he died, Harper said.

The victim had parked and exited his vehicle on the right shoulder, possibly to address a mechanical problem, when he was struck by a box truck traveling in right lane. His name was not released.

The driver of the box truck was identified as a 53-year-old Fallbrook man, according to Harper. Neither alcohol nor speed were believed to be a factor in the crash.

