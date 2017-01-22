San Diego People: The first 100 days of President Trump in office

The start of the Donald Trump presidency has begun, and the commander in chief is starting to reveal some details about his agenda. In this episode of San Diego People we'll take a look at President Trump's priorities during his first 100 days in office.
A naturalization ceremony was held Naval Air Station North Island aboard the USS Rafael Peralta Thursday for ten service members.More>>
Efforts have been renewed to award a marine sergeant the congressional Medal of Honor as the Navy prepares to commission a ship named in his honor.More>>
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A rescued Iranian dog who was shot and abandoned is scheduled to arrive in Encinitas Thursday and is expected to be up for adoption in the next few weeks.More>>
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators Thursday in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.More>>
A handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier pleaded not guilty today to a slate of charges, including attempted murder, hot prowl burglary, resisting arrest and trying to take a firearm from an officer.More>>
Investigators working to identify two men involved in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in a neighborhood near Grandview Surf Beach released an artist's rendering of one of the would-be kidnappers Thursday.More>>
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>
