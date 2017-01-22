Gas protests shut San Ysidro border down for third weekend in a row

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — Southbound freeways leading into Mexico at San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed Sunday and the California Highway Patrol was diverting traffic to the Otay Mesa border crossing. This is the third consecutive weekend that both interstates — 5 and 805 — have been closed due to protesters south of the border who were angry over gas prices, according to authorities.

Northbound traffic was not affected by the protest, according to the CHP. The closures and subsequent traffic jam in the area were prompted by protesters who had swarmed the El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana.

Southbound traffic was diverted at San Ysidro to eastbound state Route 905. The closure was also causing increased traffic on some surface streets in San Ysidro, the CHP said.

