Woman dies following 40 minute rescue effort at Ocean Beach

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A naturalization ceremony was held Naval Air Station North Island aboard the USS Rafael Peralta Thursday for ten service members.More>>
A naturalization ceremony was held Naval Air Station North Island aboard the USS Rafael Peralta Thursday for ten service members.More>>
Efforts have been renewed to award a marine sergeant the congressional Medal of Honor as the Navy prepares to commission a ship named in his honor.More>>
Efforts have been renewed to award a marine sergeant the congressional Medal of Honor as the Navy prepares to commission a ship named in his honor.More>>
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A rescued Iranian dog who was shot and abandoned is scheduled to arrive in Encinitas Thursday and is expected to be up for adoption in the next few weeks.More>>
A rescued Iranian dog who was shot and abandoned is scheduled to arrive in Encinitas Thursday and is expected to be up for adoption in the next few weeks.More>>
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators Thursday in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.More>>
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators Thursday in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.More>>
A handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier pleaded not guilty today to a slate of charges, including attempted murder, hot prowl burglary, resisting arrest and trying to take a firearm from an officer.More>>
A handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier pleaded not guilty today to a slate of charges, including attempted murder, hot prowl burglary, resisting arrest and trying to take a firearm from an officer.More>>
Investigators working to identify two men involved in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in a neighborhood near Grandview Surf Beach released an artist's rendering of one of the would-be kidnappers Thursday.More>>
Investigators working to identify two men involved in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in a neighborhood near Grandview Surf Beach released an artist's rendering of one of the would-be kidnappers Thursday.More>>
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.More>>
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>