Flood warning issued for the San Diego River in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A flood warning was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service for the San Diego River in Mission Valley, including the parking lots and streets near the Fashion Valley mall.

The river was expected to reach a peak of 11.7 feet at about 5 p.m. Monday, based on rainfall projections for the area, the NWS said. Flood stage for that part of the river is 11.3 feet. The river was 5.3 feet Sunday when the flood warning was issued shortly before noon.

Low water crossings over the river remained closed and under water Sunday, impacting Fashion Valley Road, Avenida Del Rio, Camino Del Este, Camino de la Reina and Mission Center Road.

