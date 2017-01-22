Search efforts come up empty after report of man falling into Bu - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Search efforts come up empty after report of man falling into Buena Vista Creek

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Oceanside lifeguards found a cooler, a blanket and a tarp in Buena Vista Creek this weekend, near the area where a witness reported seeing a man fall into the water Friday. The discovery was made Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. by lifeguards, with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle provided by the Carlsbad Fire Department.

No body was found, however, according to Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Pete Lawrence.

Firefighters and U.S. Coast Guard personnel including a helicopter responded to the area near El Camino Real Friday afternoon. There, a witness said a man with white hair and wearing a blue jacket fell into the watercourse and disappeared from sight, according to Lawrence. Search efforts were called off about two hours later, due to bad weather.

The search resumed Saturday with the discovery of a blue and white cooler, a dark colored blanket and a blue tarp in the area near where the reported victim was seen, Lawrence said.

No additional searches of the area are anticipated and the Oceanside Fire Department reminded people in light of the upcoming storm to avoid any area with moving water or standing water over ankle deep.

"The power of water is deceiving and once someone is swept off their feet, it is too late to turn around and seek safer ground,'' Lawrence said.
 

