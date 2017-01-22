Midway area bank robbed for the second time in January

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A bank inside a Midway area grocery store was held up Sunday afternoon by a man matching the description of a similar robbery at the same bank two weeks ago, according to police.

Officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the US Bank located in the Vons supermarket in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, where a suspect walked up to a teller, displayed a gun, demanded cash and escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

He was described by witnesses as a white man in his 30s, about 6-feet tall, 170-pounds, unshaven and wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a dark hoodie and black shorts, Delimitros said. He was last seen heading northbound on foot through the parking lot. The suspect in the robbery of Jan. 8 had a tattoo on the back of his neck. Police would not say for sure if it was the same suspect who robbed the same bank twice, two weeks apart.