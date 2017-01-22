Midway area bank robbed for the second time in January - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Midway area bank robbed for the second time in January

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A bank inside a Midway area grocery store was held up Sunday afternoon by a man matching the description of a similar robbery at the same bank two weeks ago, according to police.

Officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the US Bank located in the Vons supermarket in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, where a suspect walked up to a teller, displayed a gun, demanded cash and escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

He was described by witnesses as a white man in his 30s, about 6-feet tall, 170-pounds, unshaven and wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a dark hoodie and black shorts, Delimitros said. He was last seen heading northbound on foot through the parking lot. The suspect in the robbery of Jan. 8 had a tattoo on the back of his neck. Police would not say for sure if it was the same suspect who robbed the same bank twice, two weeks apart.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

