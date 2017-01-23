Several school districts to have late start Wednesday following severe weather

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 1/24/2017 — On Wednesday, Jan. 25, schools in the following districts will have a late start:

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Springs Unified School District

As the current storm conditions change, each school district will continue to monitor the local emergency situation and make school closure decisions on a day-by-day basis.

1/23/2017 — Due to a powerful storm that reached San Diego County early Monday, several school districts across San Diego County will be closed.

The Mountain Empire Unified School District:

Alternative Education

Campo Elementary

Clover Flat Elementary

Descanso Elementary

Jacumba Middle School

Mountain Empire High School

Pine Valley Middle School

Potrero Elementary

Julian Union School District

Julian Elementary

Julian Junior High School

Spencer Valley School District

Spencer Valley Elementary

Warner Springs Unified School District