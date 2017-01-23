Several school districts to have late start Wednesday following - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Several school districts to have late start Wednesday following severe weather

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 1/24/2017 — On Wednesday, Jan. 25, schools in the following districts will have a late start:

  •     Julian Union School District 
  •     Julian Union High School District
  •     Spencer Valley School District
  •     Warner Springs Unified School District

As the current storm conditions change, each school district will continue to monitor the local emergency situation and make school closure decisions on a day-by-day basis. 

1/23/2017 — Due to a powerful storm that reached San Diego County early Monday, several school districts across San Diego County will be closed.

The Mountain Empire Unified School District:

  • Alternative Education
  • Campo Elementary
  • Clover Flat Elementary
  • Descanso Elementary
  • Jacumba Middle School
  • Mountain Empire High School
  • Pine Valley Middle School
  • Potrero Elementary

Julian Union School District

  • Julian Elementary
  • Julian Junior High School

Spencer Valley School District

  • Spencer Valley Elementary

Warner Springs Unified School District

  • Warner Pre-school
  • Warner Elementary
  • Warner Junior/Senior High
  • San Jose Continuation

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.