Roads across County closed due to flooding, downed trees or debris

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Several roads were closed due to flooding or downed trees caused by a series of strong storms that began pounding San Diego County last week.

City of San Diego

  • 10818 San Diego Mission Rd. (flooding)
  • Avenida Del Rio @ Riverwalk (flooding)
  • Fashion Valley Rd. @ Riverwalk (flooding)
  • 100 Camino De La Reina (under SR163-flooding)
  • 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd (flooding)
  • Hollister @ Monument (flooding)

Borrego

  • Montezuma Valley Rd is closed at the 7 mile mark to Palm Canyon due to ice.
  • Chains are required on Montezuma, San Felipe at Teofulio and Chihuahua Valley.

Jamacha 

  • Otay Lakes Road closed.
  • Proctor Valley Road closed.  

Jamul

  •  Proctor Valley Rd is now CLOSED between Echo Valley Rd and the City of Chula Vista line, due to Flooding

Pine Valley

  • Pine Creek Crossing Closed Between Pine Creek Rd and Valley View Trail due to snow

Spring Valley

  • Quarry Rd is Closed Between Lakeview Ave and SR 125

Lakeside 

  • Lemon Crest Dr is Closed between Winter Gardens and Riverview Ave.

Julian

  • Chains are required between SR79 and Old Highway 80
  • Jamul, Otay Lakes Rd (West Dip) is closed between The Glider Port and The KOA Camp Ground due to flooding.
  • Pine Creek Crossing Closed at Sunrise Highway

Ramona

  • Ramona Street is closed between H Street ant Raymond Ave. due to flooding. 
  • Magnolia is closed between Pile St. and SR-78.
  • Intersection of Kelly Avenue and Letton Street closed due to flooding.
  • Pamo Road is closed at beginning of the dirt portion to the end of dirt road.
  • We have Mussey Grade Rd closed to thru traffic from Fernbrook Drive to the end of County due to a large boulder blocking southbound lane until further notice.

Fallbrook/Rainbow/Bonsall

  • Alvarado road is closed at Live Oak Park Road due to road failure until further notice.
  • Pala Temecula and Pala Mission are closed due to flooding.
  • DE Luz is closed at Sandia and De Luz Murrieta .
  • Huffstatler closed at 5th and 2nd due to flooding.
  • 5th closed at Huffstatler and old 395 due to flooding .

San Marcos

  • Country Club dip is closed due to flooding

Valley Center/Palomar Mountain

  • Chains are required above 5000 feet op of mountain.
  • Cole Grade dip is closed to flooding 
  •  Woods Valley closed between Oakmont and Jensen Way due to flooding.

This list will be updated with the latest closures. 

