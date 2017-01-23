Woman killed after being swept to sea on Ocean Beach identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 23-year-old woman who died after a large wave swept her and a second woman off the rocks at Ocean Beach and into sea over the weekend was public identified Monday.

Adriana Toro and a companion were watching the sunset at the end of Bacon Street in the Sunset Cliffs area Saturday night when they were swept into the water. A good Samaritan immediately jumped in and rescued the second woman, according to city officials and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

It took lifeguards about 40 minutes Saturday evening to pull Toro from the water, which was covered in sea foam. She died in a hospital later that night.

Authorities said Toro had been staying with friends in an apartment in San Diego.

Two lifeguards involved in the rescue effort were hospitalized, but were later released. Paramedics at the scene checked out the good Samaritan who saved the second woman, but he did not require hospitalization.