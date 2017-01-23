Navy man killed by truck alongside SR-76 in Oceanside identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Navy man killed by truck alongside SR-76 in Oceanside identified

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old Navy man who was struck and killed by a box truck while checking out a mechanical problem on his own vehicle alongside state Route 76 in Oceanside.

Victor Velez of Camp Pendleton pulled over on the eastbound highway near Foussat Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was struck by the oncoming truck after stepping into the roadway, according to Oceanside police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Velez was taken to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The 53-year-old Fallbrook man behind the wheel of the truck was not suspected of speeding or driving while intoxicated, police said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.