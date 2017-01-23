Snow Valley, Bear Mountain closed due to weather conditions - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Snow Valley, Bear Mountain closed due to weather conditions

A live view at Snow Summit Monday morning A live view at Snow Summit Monday morning

SAN BERNARDINO (KUSI) — Two popular Southern California ski and snowboard destinations were closed Monday due to weather and high winds.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort and one of Big Bear Mountain’s two peaks, Bear Mountain announced they would be closed Monday during a storm affecting Southern California.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is expected to re-open once inclement weather subsides, Kevin Somes, Vice President and General Manager of Snow Valley said. After the third in a series of storms clears Tuesday, San Bernardino Mountain areas may may receive over 40 inches of snow.

"We’re currently experiencing gusty winds, heavy snowfall‎ and treacherous roads conditions,” Kevin Somes, Vice President and General Manager of Snow Valley said. “We  apologize for the inconvenience, but the safety of our Guests and Employees is our primary concern. We plan to reopen at 9am on Tuesday with plenty of new snow and fun."

Big Bear Mountain Resort operates lifts on two mountains, Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, the later of which would be closed Monday.

“Today all skier and rider services will be operating out of Snow Summit,” a statement on their website read. “Bear is closed due to weather and high winds. Some lifts and terrain at Summit may be unavailable throughout the day due to weather conditions.”

