Homeless shelters open for fifth day due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.

Father Joe's Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accommodate 250 people. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and guests must be out by 5 the following morning.

PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. has room for 30 people. Guests can check in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and must leave by 7 a.m.

Meals will be provided at both locations.

The shelters are opened during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent or greater chance of rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission, which oversees homeless programs.