City Council to consider extending moratorium on recreational-use marijuana Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The City Council Tuesday will consider extending a moratorium on establishing businesses related to recreational marijuana in San Diego.

A 45-day prohibition was approved by the council last month and was meant to buy time for city officials to set up land use and public safety regulations. The proposal is to add another 10 1/2 months unless a comprehensive regulatory package is adopted earlier.

San Diego began permitting medical marijuana dispensaries in 2015, and now city officials have to come to grips with voter passage of statewide Proposition 64, which allows recreational use of the drug.

The measure, approved in November's general election, immediately legalized possession, transport, use and transfer of marijuana for people aged 21 years or older. It also immediately allowed personal indoor and outdoor cultivation of up to six living marijuana plants at a private residence.

State licensing of commercial operations is expected to start at the beginning of 2018.

The new state law also provides municipalities with the authority to regulate marijuana-related activities and to subject such enterprises to zoning and permitting requirements, city officials said.