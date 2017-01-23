SD Crime Stoppers and FBI search for 'Bag Trick Bandit,' connec - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SD Crime Stoppers and FBI search for 'Bag Trick Bandit,' connected to string of bank robberies

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for the following bank robberies in the city of San Diego.

  • December 21, 2016 – Bank of America, 2341 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA
  • December 21, 2016 – US Bank,4195 Genesee Avenue, San Diego, CA
  • January 05, 2017 – Wells Fargo Bank – 7525 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA
  • January 08, 2017 – US Bank, 3645 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA
  • January 22, 2017 – US Bank, 2645 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA

The suspect, named the "Bag Trick Bandit," is wanted in connection with five bank robberies in the city of San Diego. The robberies occurred between December 21, 2016 and January 22, 2017. The first two banks were stand-alone banks and the last three were banks that were located inside grocery stores.

During all of the robberies, the suspect wore dark colored hooded sweatshirts with either the hood pulled up or he wore a hat and sunglasses covering his face. In the second and third robberies, the suspect gestured with his hand as if he had a weapon.

In the fourth and fifth robberies, the suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun.

On the robbery of the US Bank, that occurred on January 22, 2017, the suspect was scene casing the bank. He left the premises, put on a hooded sweatshirt, and returned to rob the bank.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene of the January 5, 2017 bank robbery in a newer model, white, Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer or Escape.

The suspect is described as a White male, approximately 30 years old, with a thin build, standing approximately 6’0” tall, with dirty blond hair. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.