Man accused of vandalizing vehicles at Oceanside dealership plea - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused of vandalizing vehicles at Oceanside dealership pleads not guilty to felony charges

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (KUSI) — A man accused of vandalizing about 30 vehicles at an Oceanside car dealership, causing $175,00 in damage, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of felony vandalism and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Devon Burg, 29, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with the Dec. 26 spree of malicious property damage at Mossy Infiniti in the 3500 block of College Boulevard, police said.

Related Link: Vista resident arrested in connection to vehicle damage at Oceanside car dealership

Images captured by security cameras at the business helped authorities identify Burg as the alleged perpetrator, said Officer Kathleen Vincent.

Burg — out of custody on $20,000 bail — was ordered to stay away from the car dealership during the criminal case.

A readiness conference is set for Feb. 1 and a preliminary hearing for Feb. 6.

Burg faces three years and eight months in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Melissa Ocampo. She said the investigation is continuing in the case.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.