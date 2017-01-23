Storm damage cleanup continues in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Toppled power lines and fallen trees: the signature left behind by several days of fierce storms.

In National City, winds took down an enormous tree on Sunday, pushing it onto the roof of an apartment building. City crews came out to chop down the fallen giant, a chore that continued into a second day as another found of showers fell.

Utility crews for San Diego Gas and Electric worked extra hours to clean areas in Chula Vista, where towering eucalyptus trees were uprooted on the golf course of the San Diego Country Club, damaging overhead power lines.

About a mile away, utility crews were also working on repairs in residential neighborhoods, where a fire on Friday burned through part of a Saul and Evelyn Plaza's apartment. The fire was sparked by power lines brought down by the storm.

A neighbor across the street saw the flames ignite and quickly called for help.