Storm damage cleanup continues in South Bay - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Storm damage cleanup continues in South Bay

Posted: Updated:
Storm damage cleanup continues in South Bay Storm damage cleanup continues in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Toppled power lines and fallen trees: the signature left behind by several days of fierce storms.

In National City, winds took down an enormous tree on Sunday, pushing it onto the roof of an apartment building. City crews came out to chop down the fallen giant, a chore that continued into a second day as another found of showers fell.

Utility crews for San Diego Gas and Electric worked extra hours to clean areas in Chula Vista, where towering eucalyptus trees were uprooted on the golf course of the San Diego Country Club, damaging overhead power lines.

About a mile away, utility crews were also working on repairs in residential neighborhoods, where a fire on Friday burned through part of a Saul and Evelyn Plaza's apartment. The fire was sparked by power lines brought down by the storm.

A neighbor across the street saw the flames ignite and quickly called for help. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.