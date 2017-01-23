Trump signs 3 executive orders, meets with business leaders

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump kicked off his first full week at the White House Monday with an ambitious political agenda, by signing three executive orders.

President Trump has had a very busy schedule since taking office on Friday.

On Monday, he started by meeting with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss his agenda, with a focus on jobs and national security.

Trump said there will be advantages to companies that make their products in the U.S. and suggested he will impose a "substantial border tax" on foreign goods entering the country.

The president also signed three executive orders, fulfilling a handful of campaign promises.

One reinstates the Mexico City Policy, which requires non-governmental organizations to agree as a condition of receiving any federal funding that they would "neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning."

Another executive order freezes federal workforce hiring, except for the Military.

And the third order withdraws the U.S. from Trans-Pacific Partnership. TPP is President Obama's signature trade deal that would have aligned the U.S. and 11 nations in the Asia-Pacific Region.

"We just officially terminated TPP. That's right. That's right. And just signed a document, very powerful document. And we're gonna have trade but we're gonna have one on one. And if somebody misbehaves we're gonna send them a letter of termination; 30 days and they'll either straighten it out or were gone. Not one of these deals where you can't get out of them and it's a disaster. So we're going to have plenty of trade, but TPP wasn't the right way. So we're going back to those countries one on one, and that will be beautiful," President Trump said.

It was later announced Monday that Trump's pick for Secretary of State, former Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson, was approved by the Senate Foreign Relation's Committee.

His nomination will now go to the full Senate.

Senator Marco Rubio had voiced his concerns for Tillerson, but came around and voted in support.

A final confirmation vote is expected next week.

It was also announced that Kansas Representative Mike Pompeo has secured enough votes to be the next CIA Director.