Storms cause damage around North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It was one of the most destructive series of storms in recent history and it has left a nasty mess in its wake.

All over San Diego County, trees are down and the cleanup has begun, a cleanup that could take weeks to finish.

The City of San Diego website has been working overtime, along with city and county workers.

Almost every part of town has been hit by something, mud slides, flooding and lots of fallen trees.

In Carmel Valley, it's a Monday morning surprise. A massive pine tree crushed a Toyota SUV overnight during the strong winds and rain.

But who cleans it up?

Depending on where the tree sits, it may not be the responsibility of the city or county.

During heavy storms like these, it might be a good time to call your insurance agent, another group of people who have been working overtime.