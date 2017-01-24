Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency for San Diego Count - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency for San Diego County

Posted: Updated:
A collapsed tree blocks traffic in Chula Vista during a series of strong storms that hit Southern California. A collapsed tree blocks traffic in Chula Vista during a series of strong storms that hit Southern California.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for San Diego County for the powerful winter storms that have caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Brown issued emergency proclamations "to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from" the storms, which "have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways," according to a statement from Brown's office.

The proclamations direct Caltrans "to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program" and order the Office of Emergency Services to "provide assistance to the counties, as appropriate and based upon damage assessments received from local governments."

The proclamation also covers 49 of California's 57 other counties.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.