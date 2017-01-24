Man outside vehicle on I-15 killed when sedan spins out on wet r - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man outside vehicle on I-15 killed when sedan spins out on wet roadway

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Tuesday. 

A person was seen lying near a wrecked car in the center divider on the southbound side of the freeway just north of state Route 78 shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim had been standing outside his car when a sedan spun out of control and hit him.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

Two southbound lanes were blocked for a time and a SigAlert was issued, but the lanes were reopened by 2 a.m., according to the CHP.

Balding tires and wet roadways are thought to be factors in the crash.

