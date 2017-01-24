Man outside vehicle on I-15 killed when sedan spins out on wet roadway

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two service members were killed Thursday during a joint operation in the Achin District if Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesperson told CNN Thursday.More>>
Carlsbad police are seeking public help to find families who used the babysitting services of a woman arrested in a 2016 child molestation case.More>>
A 24-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of attempting to lure an 11-year-old he met online for sex.More>>
Breezy but comfortable weather is expected to continue Thursday.More>>
A battle between the San Diego Fire Department and the Lifeguard Union took place Wednesday night at the Ocean Beach Town Council meeting.More>>
San Diego police sought two men and a woman Thursday who carjacked and pistol-whipped a motorist in Barrio Logan.More>>
The 11th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser, which supports HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs at San Diego's LGBT Community Center, is scheduled Thursday in San Diego.More>>
A pickup truck veered off Interstate 5 in Oceanside and onto the train tracks below, leaving the driver severely injured and Sprinter service suspended, authorities said.More>>
An ill sea lion rescued from a beach in Oceanside gave birth to a pup Wednesday at SeaWorld San Diego, according to the theme park.More>>
