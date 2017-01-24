Man suspected in fatal Clairemont Mesa double-stabbing identifie - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man suspected in fatal Clairemont Mesa double-stabbing identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities identified Tuesday a father suspected of stabbing his daughter and daughter’s boyfriend in Clairemont Mesa in an apparent murder-suicide two weeks ago.

The body of Mark McClellan, 57, was recovered from the San Diego Bay Saturday, according to SDPD homicide Lt. Ray Valentin.

Witnesses say they saw McClellan on Sunday Jan. 8, abandon his black Hyundai on the Coronado Bridge and jump into the bay, approximately 40 minutes after stabbing 22-year-old Katherine Mills-Perkins to death and severely wounding 26-year-old Jamar Walter, Lt. Valentin said.

San Diego police officers responding to a reported assault, first discovered Walter in an alley off the 3200 block of Ashford Street, police said. Walter was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found Mills-Perkins — McClellan’s daughter and Walter’s live-in girlfriend — with fatal stab wounds in Walter’s nearby apartment, Lt. Valentin said.

The motive for the assaults, which apparently took place inside the couple's residence, remains unclear. There were no reports of a disturbance there prior to the emergency call that alerted authorities to the stabbings, the lieutenant said.

