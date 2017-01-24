Man arrested after officer-involved shooting near Linda Vista daycare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego man who was shot by police after pointing at them what turned out to be a BB gun during a foot chase in Linda Vista was behind bars Wednesday.

Ferdinand Gangano Alarcio was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand before he was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and obstructing or resisting an officer, according to police and jail records.

Officers sent to the corner of Linda Vista Road and Ulric Street to investigate a possible shooting during an argument between two men shortly after 2 p.m Tuesday tried to detain Alarcio and the other man, but Alarcio allegedly pointed what was believed to be a handgun at them and ran, according to San Diego police.

Two officers pursued Alarcio and fired their weapons at him as he was climbing a fence to a day care center, San Diego police Lt. Ray Valentin said.

The suspect was struck once in the right hand and taken into custody before he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injury. One officer sustained an abrasion to one of his hands during the incident, Valentin said.

One of the officers involved in the shooting had been with the police department for less than a year and the other had been on the force for three and a half years, Valentin said. Their names were not made public.