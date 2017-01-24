Man arrested after officer-involved shooting near Linda Vista daycare

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two victims of a military nude-photo scandal joined high-profile attorney Gloria Allred Thursday in calling on military and political leaders to do more to punish those who have posted intimate images of military women online without consent.More>>
President Trump's newly unveiled tax plan is being met with mixed reviews. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calls it the biggest tax cut in U.S. history, with dramatic reductions for businesses and individuals.
San Diego Tax Fighters Chairman Richard Rider joined KUSI with more.More>>
The San Diego Police Officers Association hosted its 9th Annual Widows and Orphans Fund Charity Golf Tournament Thursday at the Grand Del Mar Golf Club.More>>
President Trump is creating an office at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve accountability and protect whistle-blowers.More>>
A California sea lion that gave birth at SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday after being rescued from a beach in Oceanside is doing better Thursday, park officials said.More>>
MiraCosta College is the first in the United States to endow a scholarship for a student who identifies with the transgender community.More>>
A man with for a misdemeanor warrant fled from police into the San Diego River Thursday, prompting an ongoing standoff.More>>
A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession pleaded guilty today to multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.More>>
