Man accused of attack North Park man with hammer pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man accused of attacking a stranger with a hammer inside a North Park auto repair shop, leaving the victim seriously injured, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to premeditated attempted murder and other charges.

Louis Richard Cedarholm, 29, was ordered held on $2 million bail. He faces 13 years to life in prison if convicted of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon counts.

Cedarholm was arrested a week ago in the 3800 block of Mississippi Street, near Jack's Muffler Service, where the attack took place about 8 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Henry Rader, a 52-year-old employee at the shop, was eating potato chips when Cedarholm walked in with a hammer and with both hands hit the victim in the head, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Aguilar alleged.

Cedarholm is seen on surveillance video going into the office, then coming back out and hitting the victim again before leaving, Aguilar alleged.

"It appears to be a completely unprovoked attack,'' the prosecutor told Judge Frederick Maguire.

Deputy Public Defender Mike Dealy asked for lower bail, saying there seemed to be a history of mental illness in the Cedarholm's past.

Rader suffered numerous non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, including bleeding on the brain, skull and facial fractures, multiple lacerations, missing teeth and may lose an eye, police said. Authorities said he was struck 13 times.

Rader's family is raising money via a GoFundMe.com page to help cover his medical expenses and the lengthy rehabilitation period in which he'll be unable to work.

Cedarholm is due back in court on Jan. 30 for a status conference and on Feb. 5 for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

