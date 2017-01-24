SDG&E calls for energy conservation due to cold weather and heavy natural gas demand

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is calling for energy conservation due to the continuing cold weather and related heavy demand on the region’s natural gas supply.

Due to increased customer demand because of the cold weather conditions throughout SDG&E’s service territory, there is a potential for natural gas supply shortfall.

The company is requesting that customers conserve both natural gas and electricity. Conserving electricity is helpful because local power plants are fueled by natural gas.

The conservation effort applies to both residential customers and large natural gas customers, including power plants and businesses.

Customers can conserve energy by:

Turning down the thermostat to 68 degrees or below, health permitting

Delay use of natural gas appliances

Don’t run gas fireplaces

Don’t heat pools and spas

Turn off unnecessary lights, hold off on doing laundry, running dishwashers, etc.

Wash clothes in cold water when possible

The goal of the conservation efforts is to preserve energy service for all of SDG&E’s customers. SDG&E thanks customers for their attention and cooperation during this time.

For more conservation tips, visit www.sdge.com/winter.