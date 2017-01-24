President Trump believes millions voted illegally

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump appears to be keeping his promise to hit the ground running once in the White House, signing more executive orders, but Tuesday, he was also distracted from his policy agenda.

The president is once again claiming that widespread voter fraud cost him the popular vote.

President Trump is still claiming that three to five million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote in November. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered that message without providing any concrete proof.

Both Republicans and Democrats have warned that such accusations could undermine our Democracy and say if there is evidence, then there should be an investigation.

"The president does believe that, he's stated that before, I think he stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him," Spider said."So I would urge the president to knock this off, this is the greatest democracy on earth, we're the leader of the free world, and people are going to start doubting you as a person if you keep making accusations against our electoral system without justification."

The back and forth on Capitol Hill over voter fraud seemed to overshadow the president's use of his executive powers again.

The president signed orders that advance approval of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access Oil Pipelines.

The move might re-ignite a battle with environmental and Native America groups, who have recently protested construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

But the president also vowed to slash environmental regulations.

"This is about streamlining the incredibly cumbersome, long, horrible permitting process and reducing regulatory burdens," President Trump said.

Also Tuesday, law enforcement officials said President Trump has asked James Comey to stay on as the FBI Director.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as U.N. Ambassador.