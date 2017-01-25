Dry but frosty day in store for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Overnight temperatures in the 30s may cause frost to develop in San Diego County's inland valleys early Wednesday — the first dry day after a series of storms brought anywhere from an inch to 5 inches of rain to the area.

A National Weather Service frost advisory for the valleys will remain in effect until 8 a.m.

"It has been a chilly night, the coldest of the winter season so far," according to the weather service.

Forecasters urged residents in colder areas to make sure pets had a warm place to stay and to cover sensitive outdoor plants.

A daytime high of 49 degrees in Alpine Tuesday was 1 degree lower than the previous lowest maximum temperature record for the date, set in 2008. Temperatures of 54 in El Cajon and 55 in Vista also fell below prior records of 59 and 55, set in 2004 and 1971, respectively, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said "chilly days and downright cold nights" were expected through the remainder of the week, with gusty winds developing Friday, but "the abundant sunshine will help us cope."

Rain is no longer in the forecast, but three consecutive storms brought anywhere from an inch to 5 inches of rain to areas of San Diego County. Rainfall totals as of 5 p.m. Monday for the 6-day storm were:

11.29 inches at Palomar Observatory; 10.49 at Birch Hill; 10.39 in Julian; 9.95 at Lake Cuyamaca; 9.6 in Pine Hills; 9.19 in Descanso; 9.05 at Henshaw Dam; 8.83 on Mount Woodson; 8.74 in Mesa Grande; 7.84 in Oak Grove; 7.61 in Pine Valley; 7.45 in Santa Ysabel; 7.35 on Volcan Mountain; 7.28 at Rainbow Camp; 7.05 at Skyline Ranch; 6.65 in Campo; 6.32 in Couser Canyon; 6.16 in Bonsall; and 6.07 at Lake Wohlford.