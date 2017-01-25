Dow Jones Industrial breaches 20,000

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With just hours to spare, Congress easily approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown over the weekend.More>>
With just hours to spare, Congress easily approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown over the weekend.More>>
The President of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund wrote a letter to the President of the San Diego Unified School District board this week opposing the board’s program intended to combat Islamophobia in schools.More>>
The President of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund wrote a letter to the President of the San Diego Unified School District board this week opposing the board’s program intended to combat Islamophobia in schools.More>>
Saturday is President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. Although the marker is largely unofficial, it is a good time to reflect on what the President has accomplished thus far.More>>
Saturday is President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. Although the marker is largely unofficial, it is a good time to reflect on what the President has accomplished thus far.More>>
Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County tonight and extend into the weekend.More>>
Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County tonight and extend into the weekend.More>>
Emotions were high and voices were loud at a town hall meeting Thursday about massive teacher layoffs in San Diego schools.
At least 100 teachers were demanding answers from the school board and they weren't very happy with the response.
KUSI's Dan Plante was live with reaction.More>>
Emotions were high and voices were loud at a town hall meeting Thursday about massive teacher layoffs in San Diego schools.
At least 100 teachers were demanding answers from the school board and they weren't very happy with the response.
KUSI's Dan Plante was live with reaction.More>>
A 23-year-old man killed in a fall on the sand cliffs overlooking Black's Beach last week was publicly identified Friday.More>>
A 23-year-old man killed in a fall on the sand cliffs overlooking Black's Beach last week was publicly identified Friday.More>>
One of five men who allegedly carjacked and robbed a motorist at gunpoint in Vista was behind bars Friday, but the other four evaded capture.More>>
One of five men who allegedly carjacked and robbed a motorist at gunpoint in Vista was behind bars Friday, but the other four evaded capture.More>>
Three thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a dozen iPhones and four computers from an Apple store in Mission Valley Friday.More>>
Three thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a dozen iPhones and four computers from an Apple store in Mission Valley Friday.More>>
A domestic violence suspect believed to be armed with an assault rifle in Paradise Hills was in police custody Friday.More>>
A domestic violence suspect believed to be armed with an assault rifle in Paradise Hills was in police custody Friday.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego this weekend.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego this weekend.More>>