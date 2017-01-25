Golfers compete in friendly Pro-Am ahead of Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines

TORREY PINES (KUSI) — Before the Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Thursday in Torrey Pines, professionals will hold a friendly game of golf with amateur players at the Zurich Pro-Am.

Amateur golfers will get the opportunity to play with some of the top 100 PGA Tour professionals at the Pro-Am Wednesday, set to begin at 7 a.m. Professional players will compete Thursday in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, the 51st to be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South).

Tiger Woods will return for his first PGA Tour in more than a year-and-a-half after receiving surgery on his back. Woods will be joined by seven of the world’s top 25 players, including Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and several SoCal natives, such as Rickie Fowler and San Diego native Phil Mickelson.

Woods has won 8 times at the Torrey Pines Golf Course and is tied with George Burns for first on the 72-hole course.

But the Farmers Insurance Open is more than a golf tournament; it is also a multi-faceted fundraiser that raises funds for several charities.

Some professional golfers will be lending a hand to “Suits for Troops,” a program that helps military personnel transition to civilian life. Others are helping give lessons to kids. “Teeing it up for kids” provided young golfers lessons from professional players Tuesday.

The PGA Tour is also hosting a volunteer challenge. People can go to PGATour.com/volunteers to help players raise funds for specific charities.