President Trump is taking the first steps to building a border wall

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — For the first time, President Trump took executive action on building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

President Trump signed two executive orders directing federal funds towards building a wall along the border and ramping up border patrol forces with 5,000 new agents. He's also seeking to end sanctuary cities.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The president signed the two orders during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department's newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

With the families of Americans killed by people living in the U.S. illegally sitting in the audience, the president said, "When it comes to public safety, there is no place for politics."

A breakdown of the two orders are as follows:

One calls for the immediate construction of a wall on the southern border. It directs agencies to begin planning and identify funding for the project, including sending requests to Congress.

It directs the hiring of an additional 5,000 border patrol agents, subject to funding.

And it also directs agencies to create more detention facilities near the Mexican border.

The order dealing with sanctuary cities directs agencies to step up deportation of those in the country illegally, prioritizing certain groups beginning with criminals.

It also directs the hiring of 10,000 more enforcement agents, though it states that is subject to funding.

Third, it states the U.S. policy is now to allow local law enforcement officers to act as immigration officers whenever possible.

And finally, it orders the attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security to block federal grants from so-called "sanctuary" cities which do not enforce some immigration laws.

President Trump is expected Thursday to take more action on immigration with a focus on the vetting process and refugee programs.