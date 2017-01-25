About 1,500 homeless San Diegans receive help at annual "Project Homeless Connect"

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Organizers of a one-day resource fair for the homeless Wednesday at Golden Hall expect several hundred more attendees than in previous years, given the greater numbers of people living on downtown San Diego's streets.

Last year, more than 1,200 people took advantage of Project Homeless Connect, which provides items like clothing, socks and blankets, and services like haircuts.

Thousands of homeless San Diegans will also be able to receive medical, vision and dental screenings; mental health and substance abuse referrals; housing and legal counseling; flu shots and hot meals.

At a news conference last week, organizers said the total served could reach 1,500 this time.

"The numbers that we serve in this event have grown every year," said Richard Gentry, president and CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission.

"It could be that the numbers are growing downtown, it could be that more of the homeless are being concentrated downtown versus the past, and it could be that the word about Project Homeless Connect has gotten out sufficiently that there is communication among the homeless to come partake of the services here,'' Gentry said. "I hope it's the latter."

A second event dealing with homelessness — the annual tally of those living on the streets or shelters in the region — is scheduled for Friday. The count helps quantify the scope of the problem and determines the amount of federal and state funding that comes to area governments and nonprofits.

Volunteers are also needed for the count. Information is available on the website of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless.