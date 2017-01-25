Victim of vicious North Park hammer attack is awake, talking to family members

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The victim viciously attacked by a man at a North County auto repair shop with a hammer, who has been unconscious in the ICU, woke up Wednesday, according to the GoFundMe Page opened in his honor.

"We could not believe our eyes. As we entered the ICU there is Henry sitting up! 1 eye partially open and looking right us smiling. It seems Henry has heard our voices. He was able to nod his head that he knew who people were around him. The Hospital is considering Physical therapy very soon and that a GREAT sign. Hang in there my friend. Help spread the word," according to the GoFundMe Page.

Henry Rader, the 52-year-old victim, was working alone at Jack's Muffler Service the night of Jan. 15 when Louis Richard Cedarholm, 29, approached him and attacked him with a hammer 13 times.

Related Link: Man struck in head with hammer 13 times in North Park

Cedarholm was arrested two days later in the 3800 block of Mississippi Street. He was subsequently jailed and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to premeditated attempted murder and other charges.