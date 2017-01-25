San Diego border wall: Does it work?

Will the building of the wall actually help us?

Let's take a look at some facts about the border

In a report released in 2014 by the Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, there was over 20,000 patrol agents, with 18,000 of them dedicated to the south western border.

There was 352 miles of primary fence lining the south, with 36 miles of secondary fencing.

And there was 70 miles of strategic lighting.

Former Congressman Duncan L. Hunter joined KUSI with more about President Trump's executive orders on building the wall.

He was the first elected official to identify the need to close off the border.