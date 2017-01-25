City rushes to make decision on Chargers properties before relocation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Now that the Chargers are preparing to leave, the city has to make some decisions about what happens to the stadium and the practice facility at Chargers Park.

The city is obligated to keep the stadium operating through 2018 for its tenants, including Aztecs football games.

Whatever the city decides to do, keeping the stadium operation through 2018, and beyond, will be a hit to the general fund of $16.4 million a year.

That figure includes $11.7 million a year in operations and maintenance costs and $4.7 million to cover the debt from stadium upgrades and building Chargers Park in the mid-1990s.

An email from the mayor's office said, "Given the ongoing expense to the general fund, the city is undergoing review of the financial feasibility of continuing stadium operations beyond 2018."

A little history of how this expense occurred? The Chargers negotiated sweetheart deals with previous city officials to the point where the team's $3 million a year in rent evaporated and the city was actually paying the team about $150,000 per game to play at the Q.

Some of those costs will be offset by not having to provide security for Chargers games, which was about a million a year.

The team will have to pay $12.5 million for breaking its lease early. And the $11.7 million a year will go away if, and when, Qualcomm is demolished.

Another sweetheart deal for the Chargers was the city building a practice facility at Chargers Park back in 1997, $38 million in bond debt that won't be paid off until 2027.

What the city plans to do with this facility is also under review.

All of this uncertainty has put the Aztecs in a difficult position. It's unclear where they will play after 2018 when their contract at the Q expires.

The university is looking at options, including perhaps extending the least at Qualcomm and partnering with the group of investors who want to build a 30,000-seat stadium for Major League Soccer, which the Aztecs could use.

In the meantime, the Chargers lease at Qualcomm doesn't expire until July 1, irrespective of when the team gives written notice of terminating its lease anytime between Feb. 1 and May 1.

The Chargers don't expect to have their practice facility in Costa Mesa ready until sometime in the spring, meaning off season workouts and even its mini-camp could still be held at Chargers Park.

When the moving vans do show up, expect a crowd of fans to show up to again vent their frustrations at losing their team to L.A.

The Chargers said they will be working overtime to find other ways throughout this time period to get its players into the greater Los Angeles community.

There's no word on how many of its 125 employees will be moving with the team.