San Diego leaders seek solutions to affordable housing crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Councilmember Scott Sherman, the new Chair of the Smart Growth and Land Use Committee used the first meeting of the year Wednesday to serve as a Housing Summit.

Organizations and individuals from all sides of the political spectrum were invited to give their ideas on how to fix the housing crisis currently faced by the City of San Diego.

With the median home price of a new home in San Diego County topping $750,000, many San Diegans, especially those in the middle class, are trapped in the vise of a housing market with too few options and prices beyond their reach. 

Those in attendance included: 

  • Councilmember David Alvarez
  • Councilmember Chris Cate
  • Councilmember Georgette Gómez

Organizations who attended included: 

  • Downtown San Diego Partnership
  • Building Industry Association
  • San Diego Housing Federation
  • Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS
  • Circulate San Diego
  • San Diego Organizing Project
  • Climate Action Campaign
  • Community Housing Works
  • American Institute of Architects San Diego
  • Housing You Matters Coalition
  • San Diego Apartment Association
  • Urban Land Institute
  • San Diego Housing Commission
  • Environmental Health Coalition
  • Justice Overcoming Boundaries
  • San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council Family Housing Corporation

