San Diego leaders seek solutions to affordable housing crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Councilmember Scott Sherman, the new Chair of the Smart Growth and Land Use Committee used the first meeting of the year Wednesday to serve as a Housing Summit.

Organizations and individuals from all sides of the political spectrum were invited to give their ideas on how to fix the housing crisis currently faced by the City of San Diego.

With the median home price of a new home in San Diego County topping $750,000, many San Diegans, especially those in the middle class, are trapped in the vise of a housing market with too few options and prices beyond their reach.

Those in attendance included:

Councilmember David Alvarez

Councilmember Chris Cate

Councilmember Georgette Gómez

Organizations who attended included: