Immigrant rights groups react to President Trump's border wall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Not everyone is in favor of the wall. A small rally was held downtown Wednesday, made up of activists who are calling on county leaders to reject Trump's proposals.

They said the wall will be a monument to racism and there's better ways to fix a broken immigration system.

They want San Diego leaders to rally against deportation, against a wall and against immigration policies that would tear families apart.

