Frosty San Diego morning clears to mid-day sun

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A cold morning in which frost may develop in parts of San Diego County will give way to a sunny day, but gusty and potentially damaging winds will ramp up Thursday.

A National Weather Service frost advisory for the valleys will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Forecasters urged residents in colder areas to make sure pets have a warm place to stay and to cover sensitive outdoor plants.

A high wind watch for the mountains and valleys will extend from late Thursday through Saturday afternoon. Top winds gusts in excess of 70 miles per

hour are expected in certain spots in the foothills, and 40 mph gusts will be possible in some metro areas.

"Areas of frost are expected this morning in the inland valleys," according to the weather service. "Strong northeast winds will develop Thursday night and become very strong Friday."

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected in the majority of the affected areas through Friday afternoon. Somewhat lighter winds will continue Friday night into Saturday, according to the NWS.

The wind may lead to hazardous driving conditions, especially for motorists in high-profile vehicles, but will likely not increase the risk for wildfires.

"The dry and windy conditions would usually concern us about fire potential, but the relatively cool air and extremely high fuel moistures from recent storms have dampened those concerns," according to an NWS statement.