U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan leaves agency after border wall orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — Chief of the United States Border Patrol Mark Morgan is no longer with the agency, a day after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

According to reports, Morgan was asked to leave the agency by the Trump Administration after a three-month career.

Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan released a statement recognizing Morgan for his service:

On behalf of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol, I want to thank Mark Morgan for his unwavering dedication to our border security mission, and recognize his life-long career in service to the nation. Mark Morgan’s career spans more than 31 years of faithful service to the nation, including service in the U.S. Marine Corps, as a local deputy sheriff and police officer, 20 years in the FBI, as Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Internal Affairs, and, finally, as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The departure comes less than one day after President Donald Trump took executive action on building a wall spanning the United States/Mexico border. The two orders signed would direct federal funds towards building a wall and increase border patrol forces.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a scheduled trip to Washington, D.C. after the President's border plans were announced. The two presidents were expected to discuss the border and relations between the two countries.

Before joining the U.S. Border Patrol, Morgan served 20 years in the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Morgan joined the FBI in 1996, assigned to the Los Angeles bureau. Before leaving the FBI to join the U.S. Border Patrol, he worked as Assistant Director to the agency. Morgan’s also spent 30-years in the military and with law enforcement.