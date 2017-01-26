Summer Stephan announces her candidacy for District Attorney

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan announced her candidacy for District Attorney in a press release Thursday morning. Stephan is a 27-year veteran of the District Attorney's Office, holding her current position since 2012. She will look to succeed current District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, who announce she would not run for a fifth term in the 2018 election.

"It has been a great privilege in my life to serve in the DA’s office these last 27 years,” said Stephan in the press release. “I care deeply about our community and protecting our citizens. Fighting for justice for victims of crime, being the voice for the vulnerable and the voiceless, and faithfully abiding by the principles of justice and integrity are what has driven me and will continue to drive me in safeguarding my community. I stand ready with strength forged in years of experience fighting for justice and public safety to lead the office as District Attorney.”

Stephan has already gathered significant endorsements, with the Deputy District Attorney's Association and San Diegans Against Crime both lending their support to her candidacy.

"The San Diego Deputy District Attorneys Association endorses with great pride Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan to become the next District Attorney for San Diego County in 2018,” said Steve Walter, president of the San Diego County District Attorneys Association. "For 27 years Ms. Stephan has dedicated herself to doing justice by compassionately assisting crime victims, holding accountable those who commit crimes, and finding ways prosecutors can better serve our diverse community. After many years as a tough as nails trial prosecutor, she is also a well-respected and effective leader within our office and beyond.”

“Summer Stephan has dedicated her life to seeking justice for victims of crime, first as a line prosecutor where she handled our most serious and difficult cases,” said Jim Koerber, president of San Diegans Against Crime. "Summer continued that commitment as a manager in the District Attorney’s Office, where she demonstrated courage, integrity, honesty and character in a wide variety of assignments. Summer’s fairness, compassion, and breadth of experience make her exceptionally well qualified to serve as our District Attorney.”

In the courtroom, Stephan prosecuted several noteworthy cases, including a man who raped his sister-in-law and murdered the woman's boyfriend in a jealous rage in Escondido, and fought to prevent the release of a sexually violent predator known for assaulting male hitchhikers.

In all, she tried more than 100 cases before juries and served as chief of the DA's North County branch.