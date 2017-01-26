Body of 5-year-old Fallbrook child found in Rainbow creek, vigil held by community

RAINBOW (KUSI) — The body of a Fallbrook preschooler who was swept away by a storm-swollen creek in the far northern reaches of San Diego County last weekend was found Thursday in the rural waterway.

Phillip Campbell had been missing since late Sunday afternoon, when the car the 5-year-old boy was riding in was washed away by rushing floodwaters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow, according to sheriff's officials.

The driver, close family friend Roland Phillips, 73, was found dead near his overturned and sunken vehicle on the edge of Rainbow Creek several hours later.

Volunteer searchers found the missing child's body late Thursday morning, the boy's uncle, Anthony Campbell, confirmed in a Facebook posting.

Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim did not respond to a request for information about the discovery.

An hourlong candlelight prayer service for Phillip was scheduled to begin at 6 this evening at Calvary Chapel Fallbrook, 488 Industrial Way.