Chula Vista declares local emergency in wake of storm damage

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The Chula Vista City Council held a special meeting to declare a local emergency as a result of severe and prolonged wind and rain storms last weekend.

The meeting declared that the City’s Director of Emergency Services will obtain any and all local, county, state, and federal aid to assist in recovery addressing the state of emergency.

Chula Vista sustained extensive damage in the rain storms the weekend of January 20-22, which caused downed power lines, fallen trees and large tree branches, flooding, gas leaks and blocked roadways.

At least 300 trees were damaged or fell in City in parks, fields, and roadways resulting in the closure of one-third of the City’s parks. Rohr Park suffered 58 fallen and destroyed trees and is closed indefinitely.

Other City parks may be opened this weekend once they are deemed safe for public use.

City crews, including Public Works, Police, Fire, and Police Dispatchers worked throughout the weekend and are still attending to the most critical areas first while using caution tape on areas to address later.

Chula Vista Police Dispatch was inundated with 911 calls. Typically, they receive an average of 223 calls on 911 per day.

However, on Friday, Jan. 20, they received 475 calls on 911, with 135 calls occurring between 3 and 4 p.m. Consequently, the Public Works telephone lines were opened throughout the weekend so that residents could report non-emergency issues such as potholes and downed trees.

Residents who have filled sandbags are encouraged to keep them until the rainy season is over and then reuse the gravel or sand in the bags.

