Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Midtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 32-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Midtown, police said Friday.

The crash occurred at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of West Washington Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man was crossing Washington when he was struck by a 2016 Buick Encore traveling west in the No. 1 lane, Heims said. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old driver remained at the scene to be questioned by law enforcement. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, and no arrests were made, Heims said.

