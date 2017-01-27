Death of CorePower Yoga CEO accidental, autopsy report finds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The death of the multimillionaire founder and CEO of CorePower Yoga — who was found in a trail of blood in his Sunset Cliffs home last December — was ruled accidental, authorities announced Thursday.

Trevor Tice, 48, died from accidental head trauma apparently resulting from a spate of drunken falls, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden. A homicide unit was initially called due to the amount of blood discovered around the victim.

"Homicide Detectives processed the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses in the course of their investigation," Holden said. "During the course of the investigation, there was no indication of foul play."

Police said they got a call around noon on Dec. 12, of a body found inside a home. The call came from a friend of the homeowners, who was checking on them, according to Lt. Mike Holden of the SDPD Homicide Unit.

Autopsy results say Tice fell several times throughout the house, leaving a trail of blood on bed, an office sofa and the kitchen floor. Liver disease was also considered a factor in the death.

The 48-year-old opened the first CorePower Yoga studio in Denver, Colorado in 2002. CorePower Yoga operates 160 yoga studios nationwide including several in San Diego County.