Death of CorePower Yoga CEO accidental, autopsy report finds

A shark attack took place at San Onofre State Beach SaturdayMore>>
A 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries this afternoon on the Mission Bay shore after being hit by a van that ended up in the bay, according to authorities.More>>
Former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio is leading an effort to recall a state lawmaker who supported the California gas tax hike.More>>
Saturday marks President Trump's first 100 days in the White House and while he called 100 days a "false standard," he believes his first days in office are some of the most successful ever accomplished in the position.More>>
President Trump received a warm welcome Friday at the NRA Convention in Atlanta.
The president was a champion of a Second Amendment rights during his campaign. His speech seemed intent on keeping his campaign promises to ensure law-abiding gun owners wouldn't be punished by federal regulations.
Michael Schwartz from San Diego County Gun Owners joined KUSI to talk more about California gun laws.More>>
A bouncer was shot after a melee broke out in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar and pool hall.More>>
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for an Alzheimer's patient from Vista who went missing last weekMore>>
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National prescription Drug Take Back Day involved several law enforcement agencies and community groups throughout San Diego County today, including teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change organization who volunteered their time to encourage Chula Vista residents to take advantage of the event.More>>
The San Diego State baseball program honored police, fire department and emergency medical personnel on Saturday, as it hosted a First Responders Appreciation Day in conjunction with the SDSU baseball game against New Mexico.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer formally opened Civita Park in Mission Valley Saturday.More>>
