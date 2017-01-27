Death of CorePower Yoga CEO accidental, autopsy report finds - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Death of CorePower Yoga CEO accidental, autopsy report finds

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The death of the multimillionaire founder and CEO of CorePower Yoga — who was found in a trail of blood in his Sunset Cliffs home last December — was ruled accidental, authorities announced Thursday.

Trevor Tice, 48, died from accidental head trauma apparently resulting from a spate of drunken falls, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden. A homicide unit was initially called due to the amount of blood discovered around the victim.

"Homicide Detectives processed the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses in the course of their investigation," Holden said. "During the course of the investigation, there was no indication of foul play."

Police said they got a call around noon on Dec. 12, of a body found inside a home. The call came from a friend of the homeowners, who was checking on them, according to Lt. Mike Holden of the SDPD Homicide Unit.

Related Link: Yoga founder's death in San Diego ruled accidental

Autopsy results say Tice fell several times throughout the house, leaving a trail of blood on bed, an office sofa and the kitchen floor. Liver disease was also considered a factor in the death.

The 48-year-old opened the first CorePower Yoga studio in Denver, Colorado in 2002. CorePower Yoga operates 160 yoga studios nationwide including several in San Diego County. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.