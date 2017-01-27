Driver accused of fatal DUI crash near Campo in court - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver accused of fatal DUI crash near Campo in court

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car into a tree in Campo, killing his two passengers, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the courthouse in El Cajon.

Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was allegedly behind the wheel of a speeding 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that slammed into a large oak tree alongside southbound Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive and rolled about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. His back seat passenger was ejected and another man was trapped inside the vehicle.

The passengers, Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, and Dillon Cody Wiltfong, 26, both of Campo, died at the scene from ``multiple blunt force trauma," according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities said Renz had veered off the curving roadway "due to his level of intoxication."

Renz — who suffered minor injuries — was booked into jail on suspicion  of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI, driving with a suspended license or revoked due to a prior DUI conviction, and disobeying a court order, according to the CHP and jail records.

