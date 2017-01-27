Strong winds leave behind path of destruction across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A dome of atmospheric high pressure building over the Great Basin led to powerful Santa Ana winds that felled trees and made for some dicey driving situations across the San Diego area. The blustery conditions in the morning and afternoon included recorded gusts up to 45 mph along the coast, 56 mph in the inland valleys, 75 mph in the mountains and 47 mph in the local deserts.

Emergency and public works personnel responded to downed trees in various locales, including Balboa Park, where a large eucalyptus crashed down onto several parked cars; Mission Valley, where toppled timber blocked Northside Drive near Fenton Marketplace mall for a time; and in South Park, where a falling tree damaged a home.

Stiff gusts also were believed to have been to blame for an overturned big rig that shut down westbound Interstate 8 near Crestwood Road in Boulevard in the late morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No wind-related injuries were reported.

The driving air currents will diminish somewhat Friday night and early Saturday, then gradually lower toward more normal levels over the weekend.