Arrest made at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — One motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint, according to police. More than 1,900 vehicles passed through the checkpoint that was set up at Second Avenue and Broadway at 5 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday, according Escondido Police Lt. Mike Kearney.

Of the 50 vehicles that were sent to secondary inspection, 24 drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license or no license at all, among other alleged violations.

"Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,'' Kearney said. "High visibility enforcements, which include DUI/driver's license checkpoints, have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries.''

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems, according to Kearney.

"The Escondido Police Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver's license checkpoints on an ongoing basis,'' Kearney said. "The department is committed to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways.''

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.