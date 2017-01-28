Several beaches reopen following closures

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.More>>
Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.More>>
A local social-justice agency is calling on the San Diego Police Department to investigate the deadly University City shooting as racially motivated.More>>
A local social-justice agency is calling on the San Diego Police Department to investigate the deadly University City shooting as racially motivated.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently released a $3.6 billion budget for 2018.
The city council will be reviewing it over several weeks of hearings.
City Councilmember Chris Cate joined KUSI with more.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently released a $3.6 billion budget for 2018.
The city council will be reviewing it over several weeks of hearings.
City Councilmember Chris Cate joined KUSI with more.More>>
A mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today in the aftermath of a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today in the aftermath of a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
Saturday marks President Trump's first 100 days in the White House and while he called 100 days a "false standard," he believes his first days in office are some of the most successful ever accomplished in the position.More>>
Saturday marks President Trump's first 100 days in the White House and while he called 100 days a "false standard," he believes his first days in office are some of the most successful ever accomplished in the position.More>>
Crews responded to a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 in Poway Monday afternoon.More>>
Crews responded to a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 in Poway Monday afternoon.More>>
With the San Diego County Board of Supervisors poised to establish a process for replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, a former prosecutor Monday threw his hat into the ring and said he only wants the job on an interim basis.More>>
With the San Diego County Board of Supervisors poised to establish a process for replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, a former prosecutor Monday threw his hat into the ring and said he only wants the job on an interim basis.More>>
San Diego State University has raised $800 million in a 10-year university-wide fundraising campaign, according to SDSU officials.More>>
San Diego State University has raised $800 million in a 10-year university-wide fundraising campaign, according to SDSU officials.More>>
A bouncer was shot after a melee broke out in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar and pool hall.More>>
A bouncer was shot after a melee broke out in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar and pool hall.More>>
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National prescription Drug Take Back Day involved several law enforcement agencies and community groups throughout San Diego County today, including teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change organization who volunteered their time to encourage Chula Vista residents to take advantage of the event.More>>
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National prescription Drug Take Back Day involved several law enforcement agencies and community groups throughout San Diego County today, including teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change organization who volunteered their time to encourage Chula Vista residents to take advantage of the event.More>>