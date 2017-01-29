KUSI speaks to lifeguards who bravely recovered woman's body

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three San Diego lifeguards may soon be recognized for their bravery in their attempt to rescue a woman who drowned a week ago.

Because of their courageous actions, a grieving family was able to get their daughter's body returned to them for a proper funeral.

San Diego Lifeguard Marc Brown was hospitalized after the successful recovery of 23-year-old Adriana Toro's body.

It is a recovery that has "valor" written all over it.

Toro and her friend were swept out to sea by a big wave as they sat on the rocks while watching the sunset. Toro's friend was rescued by a good Samaritan, but Toro drowned.



Recovering her body was no easy task as lifeguards were dealing with huge waves, high tides and large rocks, but after 40 harrowing minutes, the three brave lifeguards retrieved Toro's body, allowing her family to give their daughter a proper burial.