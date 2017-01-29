Woman hospitalized after being stabbed between shoulders, suspec - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed between shoulders, suspect on the loose

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 24-year-old Walmart employee in the Kearny Mesa community of San Diego was stabbed in the back near one of her shoulders while standing outside an employee area at the store, police said Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The stabbing attack occurred a little after 9:55 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart at 4840 Shawnline St., where the suspect came up behind her and stabbed her, Heims said. The suspect then ran away northbound through the parking lot.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 5-inch tall Latino man in his 30s with a medium build and balding hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

